Woman critically injured in 'fall from car' in Auckland's Māngere Bridge

Police have close part of Rimu Rd in Māngere Bridge following an 'incident' which left a person with critical injuries.

A woman has been taken to hospital with critical injuries following an incident in which she “fell from a car”, police said.

Do you know more? Emails newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police closed Rimu Rd in Māngere Bridge, south Auckland, following the incident around midday on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said they are still working to establish the circumstances of what happened.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby/Stuff Police are not yet certain how the person became injured.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed it took the injured person to Auckland City Hospital via ambulance.

Regarding the nature of the incident, she said St John were also “not entirely sure how it occurred”.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

It is expected the road could be closed for some time while police examine the scene.

Google's traffic map suggests traffic is moving slowly down nearby Church, Coronation and McIntyre roads and Rimu Rd towards the southwestern motorway onramp.