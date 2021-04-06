Auckland central city library closure leaves homeless with no winter shelter

Librarian Rosamund Feeney deals with all sorts of requests at the Elma Turner Library in Nelson.

The announced closure of Auckland's central city library until further notice will leave a group of the city’s homeless with nowhere to shelter ahead of winter.

The library has been facing issues since mid-March, with a mystery stink from roof works forcing a temporary closure last month.

But Auckland Council has now announced the library will be closed until further notice so they can determine the best way to keep “our staff and customers safe” during the roof repairs.

Located on Lorne St, the library has been a common location for homeless people to find shelter, especially in winter.

Auckland Council’s Mirla Edmundson said the library was a “safe, warm environment for everyone during the colder months”.

The group Feed the Homeless Auckland holds monthly support events with the library, handing out essential items such as blankets, sleeping bags, hot meals and drinks.

Group member Tomasz Kurzdiel said if remediation were to extend outside the building, a new venue will have to be found.

“The biggest hit will be to our friends as they see it as a safe haven, away from prying eyes of the public, some of which give them a hard time,” said Kurzdiel.

Manu Kahlon, manager of the Lifewise Merge Cafe which offers subsidised meals to the homeless, said many of his homeless customers go to the Auckland central library.

“Many Merge Cafe regulars visit the library after the cafe closes at 2pm,” Kahlon said.

The Auckland central city library has services such as free wifi and computers, a place to sit down and other facilities that are of access to those who are homeless.

A spokeswoman from the Auckland City Mission said the library worked well in “serving” as place for the homeless.

The Auckland central city library’s roof is nearly 50-years-old, which is now needing to be replaced – with several layers of roof needing to be taken down.

Remediation is expected to last until the end of 2021.