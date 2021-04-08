Four escape unharmed from plane crash at Ardmore Airport

Four occupants are understood to have escaped from the plane unharmed.

Emergency services are attending an incident at Ardmore Airport, Papakura.

Police are responding to the incident after being notified shortly after 10:20am on Thursday.

“Initial indications are that all four occupants have escaped unharmed and there are no reported injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, police said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said they dispatched one doctor at 10:22am who assessed all four occupants, who they said had minor injuries.

An eyewitness told Stuff a light plane can be seen off the runaway with police and fire crews in attendance.

