Government and Auckland Council spend $600k building North Shore roundabout - twice

The original roundabout in Northcote was built in 2018 at the centre of a $400,000 project. It was later removed to make way for a water infrastructure upgrade, but is now being replaced.

Tax and ratepayers have forked out $600,000 for a roundabout to be built on Auckland’s North Shore, twice.

Council-controlled Auckland Transport first built the roundabout on Ocean View Road in 2018. Construction of the roundabout cost about $400,000, costs which also included traffic management, speed tables and pavement work as part of the Northcote Safe Cycle Route.

But that roundabout was recently demolished – to allow the construction of a water main which will serve the Northcote Development, a major Government housing project just over 100 metres away.

Now that work is complete, the roundabout is being built, again.

The Northcote Development involves the construction of 1500 new terraced and apartment homes – a mix of open market properties, as well as Kāinga Ora state housing and KiwiBuild homes.

Works are currently underway to build a new roundabout, costing tax and rate payers about $200K.

National Party housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis has slammed the situation as “a shambles.”

“Taxpayers and ratepayers will be rightly concerned by the totally uncoordinated approach shown here,” Willis told Stuff.

The office of Housing Minister Megan Woods said it was a matter for Kāinga Ora and did not answer questions from Stuff.

Kāinga Ora project director Aileen Maniti said removal and reinstallation of the roundabout, which has an upgraded design to help larger vehicles navigate the intersection, has cost tax and rate payers around $200,000. Of that cost, Kāinga Ora was paying about $77,000.

When asked about the situation, Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said the onus fell on Kāinga Ora and its contractor to pay for the cost of removing and reinstalling the roundabout, similar to how a developer who removed a footpath would pay to put it back.

Despite this, Auckland Transport coughed up $96,000 to cover half the cost of the upgrade.

Hannan denied any ratepayer money had been wasted.



Kāinga Ora and its contractor had also contributed to road markings and planning for a temporary intersection established after the removal of the first roundabout, he said.

Hannan added that as per the Utilities Access Act 2010 and the National Code of Practice for Utility Operators’ Access to Transport Corridors, Kāinga Ora and land development company Piritahi should have planned their work alongside Auckland Transport to limit the number of times the road was dug up.

Piritahi declined comment when approached by Stuff.

“It appears in this case Auckland Transport was not contacted by the utility operators. They didn’t tell us about it like they’re supposed to,” Hannan said.

Asked if a lack of communication had resulted in a near-new roundabout being destroyed and replaced, at the public's expense, Kāinga Ora’s Maniti said it had been in discussion with Auckland Transport and Watercare “both in advance and throughout the works”.

“The Northcote Development project requires a number of upgrades to infrastructure to support growth in and around the area. Kāinga Ora, Watercare and Auckland Transport are working together in collaboration to ensure that the appropriate upgrades happen when they are needed.”

Watercare spokeswoman Maxine Clayton confirmed it had also paid for a “very small” portion towards the cost of the roundabout.

Asked if this portion was the remaining $27,000 Clayton confirmed it was “in that region”.

Residents living near the roundabout described the situation as a “fiasco” and the roundabouts' construction had gone on far too long.

Cushla Henry said she felt as if the roadworks had been going on outside her home for the last two years, adding that it was a “racket” during the night.



“It’s super frustrating.”

She said she had seen the roundabout go “in and out and in and out”.

“It was all done and looking great, then they did all the sidewalks, and then they pulled it back out again.”

“I haven't ever been a complainer about rates, but this really gets to me.”

She added that the roadworks had once blocked her driveway for 36 hours, which she had not been forewarned of.

Gita Wibowo believed it came down to a management issue.

“It should be that there is better communication between those who are doing it.”

National housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said Kāinga Ora was responsible for billions of dollars worth of housing developments.

“They need to get the planning basics right to make sure they are careful stewards of that money,” Willis said.

“I hope they’ve learnt a lesson from this.”



Kaipātiki Local Board chair John Gillon said it “beggars belief” that the first roundabout was removed less than three years after it was built.

“Planning for the infrastructure needs of the Northcote redevelopment has been underway for many years.”

“While it [the water main upgrade] is needed, the project has come at much expense and inconvenience to the community.”

He said the board had not been informed that the roundabout was being removed until residents got in touch to complain.

“Since then, we've been kept in the loop n the progress.”