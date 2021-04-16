Smokefree 2025: Government proposals get a mixed reaction from smokers

The Government has proposed measures aimed at further decreasing New Zealand’s tobacco smoking rate.

Smokers say the target of making New Zealand essentially a smokefree nation by 2025 is impossible, with many reporting they do not intend to quit.

The Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan suggests limiting tobacco sales to specific R18 stores or pharmacies, the reduction of nicotine in products, and a prohibition on filters in cigarettes.

Stuff spoke with several smokers who had mixed reactions on the proposals.

LAURA KVIGSTAD/Stuff Long term smoker Six says she supports banning cigarette sales in retail outlets.

Some said they would quit, while others believed it would cement a black market. All thought the target was unrealistic.

READ MORE:

* Concern over tobacco restrictions: 'People will take money from more important things'

* Candidates vie for votes at Stratford community meeting

* Smoking rates falling: Will we reach the Smokefree 2025 target?



Long term smoker Six said she doesn't want to see anyone else take up smoking and supports shifting tobacco out of retail.

RNZ The Advertising Standards Authority has had 58 complaints about advertisements for vaping products in the past year. (Video first published August 2019)

“Ban retail sales, get a wee lecture from your doctor, get a prescription, no new smokers,” Six said.

Six doesn’t want to quit though and said removing the filter won't stop her from smoking.

“Does the needle bother the heroine junky? It’s not going to make any difference.”

The Government set a long-term goal of reducing smoking prevalence and tobacco availability to minimal levels in 2018, intending to make New Zealand essentially a smokefree nation by 2025.

University student, Connor Knell, said prohibition doesn't work and that a harm prevention strategy would be more effective.

“Every drug that is prohibited, people will find a way to get it. Government needs to decide whether they want to keep it as visible in order to do harm prevention,” Knell said.

“I think they’re taking the wrong approach reducing nicotine, that’s not the harmful substance,” Knell said.

Smokefree 2025 is impossible in Knell's opinion and the proposal will just cause people to go elsewhere, he said.

LAURA KVIGSTAD/Stuff Timothy Milton Smith was surprised by the proposal to ban filters in New Zealand.

Fiona Marion Bruning has been smoking on and off for forty years and said pharmacies selling cigarettes seems contradictory.

“It's hard to believe they would even contemplate selling cigarettes from a pharmacy. It's a bit of a contradiction really,” Bruning said.

Bruning laughed at the idea of a smokefree 2025 target. “It’s pretty optimistic,” she said.

“I would quit, I know it's bad for my health. I’d go through the pharmacy first though,” Burning said.

End Smoking New Zealand reports the poorest 20 per cent of New Zealanders have four times the smoking prevalence of the wealthiest 20 per cent.

Timothy Milton Smith, who has been smoking since he was 16, said he was surprised by the move to filterless cigarettes.

“It’s even worse,” he said, remembering his experience with filterless cigarettes in the UK, “they didn't have filters, people were coughing all the time.”

Medical Oncologist, George Laking said it’s not uncommon for people to feel safer with filters but the reality is actually the opposite.

“Filters probably make the situation worse by appearing to increase safety, so people think they are protected when in fact they are not. Removing the filter would make the reality more apparent,” Laking said.

“Filters don’t provide any meaningful protection. Kind of like the value of putting a paper bag over your head to reduce exposure to nuclear fallout.”

Reports indicate that filters do little to reduce risk saying that filters allow consumers to breath more deeply and smaller particles enter narrow airway resulting in adenocarcinomas, an aggressive form of lung cancer.

One source indicated there was already a black market that existed in New Zealand where someone could buy cigarettes at a fraction of the prices.

The Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan is open for public consultation now which closes on 31 May.