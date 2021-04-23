Michael Hill jewellery store robbed overnight, 'a number of items' taken

Two men broke into Michael Hill jewellers leaving with ‘a number of items’, according to police.

Two men robbed a jewellery store in central Auckland overnight, police said.

Police were called to the Michael Hill store, on the corner of Vulcan Ave and Queen St, just before 2am on Friday morning.

The shopfront had been smashed, resulting in a pile of broken glass on the street outside.

A police spokeswoman said two men had taken off “with a number of items”.

“Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and our investigation is in its early stages.”

On Friday morning, the store was not trading.

Bernadette Basagre/Stuff The smashed glass of the Michael Hill store coned off on Friday morning.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said staff were there, but were unable to comment.

The smashed window had been coned off.