The motorcyclist died at the scene. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Taupaki, north Auckland.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Annandale Rd about 3.45pm on Thursday, police said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved.

Cordons have been put in place at the intersection of Annandale Rd and Tawa Rd, and Cottle Rd while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

It is expected the cordons will remain for some time.