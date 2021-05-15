Poverty group planning midday march down Ponsonby Rd

Auckland Action Against Poverty are going to march down Ponsonby Rd in anticipation of Budget Day next week. (File photo from 2012 protest)

A poverty action group is preparing to march down Ponsonby’s main drag at midday, ahead of next week's Budget.

The march down Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd is being organised by Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP), an advocacy group which aims to eliminate poverty in New Zealand.

Police are aware of the plans and told Stuff they will help manage traffic, should it become an issue.

Group spokesman Brooke Pao Stanley said they’re tired of waiting for the Government to “fulfil their promise to transform the welfare system”.

The group hoped the march would ensure people and families remain a priority in the upcoming Budget.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern talks about child poverty after the release of statistics in Feburary, 2021. Another report was released in May.

“The communities we serve deserve to be valued and treated with dignity,” she said.

“They deserve to live and participate in society without being made to feel shame about their situation.”

She said the welfare system determined a person’s worth based on paid employment, which was shameful.

“Liveable incomes [are] essential to the future and well-being of the people and families in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The group is also campaigning for benefits to be individualised as not to “punish” people for being in a relationship.