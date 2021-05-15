'Stop the war on the poor': Poverty action group protest stops traffic on Ponsonby Road

About 150 people gathered to march down Ponsonby Rd with Auckland Action Against Poverty, ahead of the Budget.

A poverty action group stopped traffic on a busy Auckland road as it marched to try and send a message to the Government ahead of next week's Budget.

The march down Ponsonby Rd was organised by Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP), an advocacy group which aims to eliminate poverty in New Zealand.

Group spokesman Brooke Pao Stanley said they’re tired of waiting for the Government to “fulfil their promise to transform the welfare system”.

Traffic was busy in the area when the 150-strong group took to the road at the Williamson Ave intersection about 12.30pm, walking about 600 metres to Franklin Rd, flanked by Māori wardens.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern talks about child poverty after the release of statistics in Feburary, 2021. Another report was released in May.

They were chanting “stop the war on the poor.”

Despite the hold up, vehicles behind the group were patient. Some even joined in with the cause, including one woman who pumped her fist in the air from her window.

Police were aware of the plans and told Stuff they would help manage traffic if needed, however the march did not appear to cause any problems.

Ponsonby resident and beneficiary Rose Greaves of Ngāti Kahu/Ngāpuhi said “the struggle is real” when it comes to making her living support payment last the week.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Rose Greaves said her experiences with Work and Income were demoralising.

“It’s hard to survive on a pittance.”

Greaves had previously worked in the mental health industry fighting for better outcomes for Māori, however she was forced to quit when her own mental health deteriorated.

She sometimes had to choose between buying food, toothpaste or toilet paper, and it was demoralising to have to go to the Auckland City Mission for food.

The steps that Work and Income required beneficiaries to take to keep receiving a benefit, such as attending budgeting workshops, were unreasonable, she believed.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Florence Mokaraka, 4, was one of about 150 people who joined the march.

“When you’re poor, you don’t need a budget. You need more money,” she said, adding that she had so little money that she already knew exactly what she was spending it on.

Pao Stanley said the group hoped the march would ensure people and families remain a priority in the upcoming Budget.

“The communities we serve deserve to be valued and treated with dignity,” she said.

“They deserve to live and participate in society without being made to feel shame about their situation.”

She said the welfare system determined a person’s worth based on paid employment, which was shameful.

“Liveable incomes [are] essential to the future and well-being of the people and families in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The group is also campaigning for benefits to be individualised.