Search suspended for missing Auckland man whose dinghy was found near Motutapu Island

Erno Bedo was reported missing on Friday, and was last seen on Sunday, May 23 at Oneroa Bay. (File photo)

Police have suspended the search for Waiheke Island man Erno Bedo, whose dinghy was found near Motutapu Island last month.

Bedo, 73, was last seen at Oneroa Bay on May 23, where he lived on his boat, called Holly.

On Sunday, Bedo’s dinghy was spotted by members of the public on the east side of Motutapu Island.

Waiheke Island police officer in charge sergeant Ray Matthews said it has been "tirelessly” looking for Bedo ever since, with aid from the police Eagle helicopter, Land Search and Rescue, Police National Dive Squad, Police Maritime Unit and Royal New Zealand Navy specialists.

READ MORE:

* Dinghy of missing Auckland man found, still no trace of 73-year-old

* Police appeal for sightings of missing Auckland man last seen six days ago

* Man who died after boat capsized in Manukau Harbour was Joe Tetou Williams



“However, Mr Bedo is yet to be located and police have had to make the difficult decision to call off the search,” Matthews said.

“Police are supporting his family at the incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone who may have sighted items belonging to Bedo is asked to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 210528/2026.

It is hoped this may provide Bedo’s family with closure, Matthews said.

“Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen a distinctive pink and white beanie he may have been wearing when he went missing.

“We are grateful to those members of the public who have provided information so far,” a police spokeswoman said previously.