Chaos on building site as vandal destroys house with 20-tonne digger

A vandal has demolished a house on a building site in Flat Bush overnight after commandeering a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

A construction company is facing a total rebuild and a bill of over $200,000 after someone fired-up a digger and demolished a house overnight.

Workers arrived on site on Friday morning ready to put the final touches on a house at an Auckland building site, only to find the house had been smashed to pieces.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The damage to the house can’t be repaired and the home will have to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.

Someone had started up a 20-tonne digger which had been left on the Flat Bush site, and gone to town on a nearly complete house.

Half the house has been torn down leaving timber, roofing and other debris strewn across the site.

The vandal also ripped up concrete foundations recently poured for other homes nearby.

The house has been irreparably damaged, so what’s left of it will have to be torn down and then rebuilt, said Baljit Dheil​, who owns the construction company DDL Homes which runs the site.

“We can’t digest it at the moment, it’s a whole house gone,” she said.

“The house was ready to settle in a month’s time, now it will take us at least two or three months to rebuild.

“We have to demolish everything and start from scratch.”

The kitchens and finishings had recently gone in, and all that was left was some flooring and painting, she said.

She estimated it would cost them $200,000 to $300,000 to rebuild, but said it was too early to tell exactly what the final cost of the damage was.

The only positive is that the adjoining houses have not been damaged.

But Dheil said they would have to be careful while taking down the damaged house so as no to affect those still standing.

She hadn’t yet spoken with the owners who had bought the house off the plans, but that would be her next call.

Some time between when workers left the site at 7pm on Thursday and when they arrived this morning at 5am, someone had managed to start the digger and do the damage.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff It’s not yet known how someone managed to start the digger.

So far they are not sure how the person managed to start the digger.

Police have been notified and confirmed they are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Police on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.