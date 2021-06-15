Dad discovers incurable brain cancer, two weeks after welcoming new son

Merkajeanda has spent only two days while conscious before being sent to Auckland City hospital in an unresponsive state.

Jayaprakash Merkajeanda, 45, became father to his newborn son, only for doctors to find three brain tumors two weeks later.

Merkajeanda’s wife, Pushpa Birumarakodi, 39, forced her husband to go to the doctors after weeks of suffering from slurred speech and saliva leaving his mouth uncontrollably.

After numerous tests and scans, Merkajeanda was diagnosed with glioblastoma cancer, the deadliest form of brain cancer.

“We have been told his tumor is not curable, it is not possible for him to survive,” said Birumarakodi.

She said since the birth of their son, Merkajeanda has spent only two days with him in a conscious state, before being sent to Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital, followed by Auckland City Hospital.

“It is very sad, he has not spent any time with his son,” she said.

Currently, Merkajeanda is in an unresponsive state and cannot go through surgery.

Merkajeanda will be transferred to a hospice in Manurewa on Wednesday, leaving his wife feeling “unsecure and tired”.

His wife is dependent on Merkajeanda’s work visa that is set to expire in October, however Birumarakodi is unsure whether she will be able to stay in New Zealand when the work visa expires.

Prior to his diagnosis, Merkajeanda was a machinist while his wife worked for DHL before going on maternity leave.

“I don’t know what to do, I might have to go back,” she said.

“I want to stay in New Zealand, I need to survive for my kids.”

Pushpa Birumarakodi/Supplied Merkajeanda’s family came to New Zealand from India in December 2018 with their now, seven-year-old daughter.

A friend of the family set up a givealittle page last Friday to help them pay bills, rent and living expenses as Birumarakodi is still on maternity leave.

The page has raised over $45k in donations in support so far.

Birumarakodi said she is thankful for the community in helping her and her family.

The couple, alongside their seven-year-old daughter came to New Zealand from India in December 2018, before having their son in early May.