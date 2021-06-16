Pedestrian injured in serious crash involving a car in south Auckland

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a person and car in south Auckland suburb, Pukekohe. (File photo)

A pedestrian has reportedly been seriously injured in a crash involving a car in south Auckland suburb, Pukekohe, on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were notified of the incident on Beatty Rd at 6pm.

The person with serious injuries has been taken to Auckland hospital.

The road has been closed and diversions are currently in place between Beatty Rd and Regis Park Drive, and Beatty Rd and Heights Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit has been made aware.