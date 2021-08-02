Fire in central Auckland high-rise that was under construction

Sian Simpson tweeted this image of the fire in a 19-storey building on Fanshawe St in Auckland.

Fire crews battled a blaze in a central Auckland high-rise for about two hours on Sunday night.

Fire Service shift manager Dave Radden said the fire was on the second floor of a 19-storey building on Fanshawe St that was partly under reconstruction.

The fire, next to the West Plaza tower, started about 9.40pm in the building that was about 50 metres by 20 metres, Radden said.

Firefighters who arrived first said the flame was “small”, however the fire grew and a second alarm was transmitted.

READ MORE:

* House fire in Featherston takes off with 'unbelievable' speed

* Auckland plastics business will close for up to eight months after blaze

* Woman escapes house fire with dogs



Bernadette Basagre/Stuff Black smoke can be seen from the Auckland Viaduct Harbour.

The fire was believed to have been caused by roofing and scaffolding material.

About 32 firefighters and nine appliances were at the scene and nobody was injured.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the blaze was under control by midnight.

Sian Simpson, who tweeted images of the fire from her window, said she heard a “big bang”.

Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about the fire.