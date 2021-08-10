One person injured, multiple arrests after car crash following pursuit in Manurewa

A person is in serious condition and is being treated by emergency services at the site of the crash.

One person has been seriously injured and a number of people have been arrested after a car spiked by police crashed.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle travelling at a “dangerous” speed on Great South Rd in Takinini. The black Honda was located by the Eagle helicopter, which followed it as it travelled through the area.

The occupants of the vehicle dropped off two passengers on Mahia Rd before it continued on. Police spiked the car in a bid to bring it to a stop but it continued to be driven erratically and at high speed.

It eventually came to a halt when it crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd.

Witness Bobbie O'Connor said a woman who got out of the crashed car collapsed to the ground and was attended to by emergency service staff.

“You had to see it to believe it... her car just flew up in the air, she was going 80km minimum,” O’Connor said.

The occupant of the Honda was found with moderate injuries and was arrested. One of the car’s passengers was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

The two people who were dropped off by the alleged offenders were also arrested.

Cordons near the intersection of Great South Rd and Alfriston Rd/Weymouth Rd are expected to remain in place for at a couple of hours.

A St John spokesperson confirmed two ambulances and a manager we on the scene, treating the wounded.