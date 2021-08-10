Three people in custody after person shot in east Auckland

Police expected to stay in Flat Bush for the rest of the day.

Three people are in custody after an incident involving one person being shot in Flat Bush, east Auckland.

About 12 police cars were attending a scene on Whimbrel Rd shortly after 1pm on Tuesday. A person was found in a serious condition with a gunshot wound.

A vehicle was seen leaving the address shortly before police arrived. Inquiries are being made into the events leading up to the shooting.

Shortly after 3pm, police became aware of a vehicle on SH20 Hillsborough Rd off-ramp.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Three people have been taken into custody after a vehicle, believed to be involved in the Flat Bush shooting, was found in Hillsborough Rd.

Detective inspector Chris Barry said the vehicle is believed to be involved in the incident. A firearm and ammunition were found near the vehicle.

Two occupants of the vehicle were located nearby and have been arrested and taken into custody.

A third person was found shortly after and was taken into custody.

Charges have yet to be laid and the three people are working with the police and their ongoing inquiries.

Police planned to stay at the scene for the rest of the day.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police are continuing to make inquiries.

St John Ambulance received a call at 1.02pm. A spokesperson confirmed one ambulance and one rapid response unit attended, and the injured individual was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Road blockages were put in place along Hikuawa Rd, Ormiston, and bus services were redirected. The road has since reopened and the detours are no longer in place.