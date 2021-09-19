Eleven bunnies and ducks killed in 'senseless act of violence' at Pixies Animal Rescue

Eleven ducks and rabbits were found dead on Saturday morning after someone broke into an Auckland animal rescue overnight and slaughtered and dismembered them.

Pixies Animal Rescue founder Charmaine Wolmarans went out Saturday to check on the animals like she does every day at 8am. As she opened the door to one of her shelters and pulled back curtains she saw an “array of animals” lying on the ground.

“I just saw this horror. It’s just blood and carnage,” Wolmarans said.

She quickly called the police and the SPCA who came and took photos of the scene.

SPCA National Inspectorate Manager Alan Wilson said they were notified on Saturday about a number of dead rabbits and ducks at the property which appeared to have been deliberately killed.

“We are shocked and appalled by this incident and condemn any senseless act of violence towards defenceless animals.”

People have come round to foster some of the remaining animals while the matter gets sorted, Wolmarans said, as she is scared that another attack might happen.

“I’m locking gates, and I’m locking doors – I hate to live in fear. I moved to New Zealand [from South Africa] 14 years ago to escape that fear and now, that’s exactly what I am going through.”

It’s going to escalate, she said, I can feel it in the pit of my stomach.

On Sunday, some of the dead animals were being returned to Wolmarans so that they could be buried.

Wolmarans was concerned that the attack had something to do with online criticism she has been facing, the basis of which she said was unfounded.

An SPCA spokeswoman said an investigation was ongoing.

Police confirmed that they attended the property after reports of a burglary in which animals were killed. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Animal food donations can be made to the Pixie Animal Rescue here.