Man dies after crash in Ōrākei, Auckland

A man died at the scene of a crash in Ōrākei late on Saturday night. (File photo)

A man has died following a crash in Auckland’s Ōrākei.

Police responded to the crash involving two cars at the intersection of Brenton Place and Kepa Rd about 11.45pm.

“The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene,” Inspector Jason Homan said in a statement.

“He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.”

The occupants of the other car were not significantly injured.

The roads will be closed on Saturday morning while a scene examination takes place.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.