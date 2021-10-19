Birkenhead disorder incident: Victim was owner of Auckland hotpot restaurant chain

Police have named the man who died during a “disorder incident” in Birkenhead as 31-year-old Qiang Xin.

A man who died during an alleged “disorder incident” is the owner of a hotpot restaurant chain in Auckland.

Police have named the man as 31-year-old Qiang Xin from Auckland’s North Shore.

Xin was found dead outside an apartment at the Chelsea Bay Residences on Rawene Rd in Birkenhead at about 4.30am on October 7, police confirmed.

His cause of death remains unexplained, and police plan to refer his death to the coroner.

READ MORE:

* Man found dead following 'disorder incident' at North Shore apartment complex

* Birkenhead disorder incident: Man's death remains unexplained a week later



Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police do not know how Xin died, and results from a forensic analysis are expected to take some time.

Xin is the owner of the hotpot restaurant chain “Lao Guang Zhou” (老广州) which has one store in New Market and another in Auckland’s CBD.

A staff member and friend of Xin’s said the death was so sudden and unexpected that it was initially hard to take in.

“It’s a shame, he was so young,” he said.

The friend, who did not wish to be named, said Xin was very good to staff and was an outgoing person with lots of friends.

“We see him as someone really worth getting to know on a deep level,” he said.

He said Xin was actively involved in many sports, including badminton, skiing and golf.

Police have been in communication with Xin’s next of kin in New Zealand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Residents at the Chelsea Bay Residences heard screaming and smashing prior to the disorder incident.

“We are also aware that the deceased has family in China and the Chinese Consulate was advised by police of the death,” the police spokesman said.

A number of people have been spoken to during the police investigation, including the occupants of the property and neighbouring residents.

Asked if those who were in the apartment with Xin during the disorder incident were in police custody, a spokesman said: “We have never said that the death is being treated as suspicious.”

Last week, police said the results of a forensic analysis were pending and could take some time.

A Chelsea Bay resident, who didn’t want to be named, previously said he believed there had been a domestic incident in one of the apartments.

The man told Stuff residents had heard screaming and smashing for a while before the police arrived.

The vibe of the apartment complex had carried on as usual he said, as residents typically kept to themselves.

The complex, which has 56 units, is described on real estate websites as a “exclusive residential development located on the desirables southern slopes of Birkenhead”.