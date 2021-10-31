Editorial: An early Christmas gift for Aucklanders

The best Christmas present we can give Auckland is a 90 per cent vaccination rate across the country.

EDITORIAL: As the weeks of lockdown grind on for Auckland it feels like the rest of the country is increasingly hardened to and disconnected from the pain that their fellow New Zealanders up north are shouldering on our behalf.

Every story of an “Aucklander” turning up somewhere else with Covid seems to bring out the worst in us; there is anger and finger-pointing over how that person “got out” of Auckland and was allowed to put the rest of the country at risk.

Behind each of those stories are usually genuine reasons for someone needing to pass through the ring of checkpoints keeping Aucklanders in; people changing jobs, moving house, keeping a struggling business alive, or stepping up to child care responsibilities.

Remember when these were all things we used to take for granted? Indeed, things that the rest of us outside Auckland and Waikato still do, by and large?

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: What the ever-changing ICU bed numbers tell us

* As the PM tours Ruatoria, the wheels have fallen off her Covid-19 communication

* Editorial: We need to listen to each other again



There are many people and businesses outside Auckland hurting. But there is still a world of difference between our life experiences in level 2 compared with Auckland, and now Waikato, in their extended lockdowns.

Where I live, in Martinborough, there are signs of activity all around me; people are out working on their farms or vineyards, the local gym is open for business, and the village square is usually bustling. It’s hard to imagine businesses idle, the square empty and shuttered for months on end. Yet that’s been the soul-destroying reality for Auckland for much of this year.

Even so, when the Government announced a slight relaxation in the rules for Aucklanders so they could have a picnic, the rest of the country went into a spin about putting the city back into level 4 instead.

Just as there has been little sympathy for families kept apart by cruel MIQ rules at the border, there has been little empathy either for some equally tragic stories of people not being allowed out of Auckland to see dying parents, or sick children.

We’ve become polarised and divided; a country of two halves - the locked down and the rest.

Those divisions will become even more pronounced as the Government tries to bridge the gap, by restoring freedoms to Auckland, even while case numbers continue to rise, as seems likely after yesterday’s record number of cases.

But the divide will have to be bridged sooner rather than later.

It seems to be taking a long time to sink in that the Government’s covid strategy has irrevocably changed and keeping Aucklanders, and Covid, “out” of the rest of New Zealand is not sustainable.

The strategy is now almost wholly dependent on vaccinations protecting most of us and the health system from being overwhelmed.

And with Auckland on the cusp of 90 per cent of the eligible population being vaccinated, and many other parts of the country almost as close, the Government will find it increasingly difficult to keep the barricades up for Christmas.

Families will want to be together and the likelihood for many Aucklanders is that “home” is somewhere else.

So let's all do our best to give Aucklanders a well-deserved early Christmas present by hitting those vaccine targets.