House fire sends smoke billowing over Auckland's North Shore

Smoke from a house fire in Windsor Park on Auckland's North Shore could be seen from up to a kilometre away.

Emergency services rushed to the fire on Windsor Place in the suburb of Windsor Park at 3.42pm on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Colin Underdown said.

The two-storey house was fully ablaze by the time five fire engines arrived.

The fire was “pretty hot”, meaning it could only be attacked from the outside, Underdown said.

Everyone managed to get out of the house, Underdown said, adding that he did not believe anyone had been injured.

Mairangi Bay resident Dave Thompson said he could see the flames from about a kilometre away.

“They were pretty big flames,” he said, estimating that they were about 5 metres high.

The flames had since died down but the site was still smouldering, he said.