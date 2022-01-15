No injuries, operations continue 'as normal' after fire at Auckland's SkyCity convention centre

Nelson St in Auckland’s CBD is closed as fire crews battle a fire at the SkyCity International Convention Centre, the scene of a large fire that burned for weeks in 2019.

Firefighters have contained a small but “well involved” fire at the SkyCity convention centre in Auckland.

Seven fire crews were deployed to the scene in the CBD after reports of a fire in a welding unit on the fifth floor about 4.45pm, Fire and Emergency NZ commander and incident controller Gary Lane said.

Crews were cooling down the cylinder involved, and had got the fire under control, Lane said at about 5.20pm.

In a statement to Stuff, a SkyCity spokeswoman said it understands the fire was “quickly extinguished” and no-one was injured during the incident.

Operations “continue as normal”, the spokeswoman said.

Fletcher Building Executive Project Director John Salier told Stuff the damage was “minimal”, and investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The fire was initially classified as a third alarm fire, meaning more fire engines were required, but was downgraded to a second alarm response.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ crews are responding to an incident at the SkyCity convention centre in Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman advised crews left the scene at 6pm.

An aerial firefighting appliance appeared to be focusing on the roof of the convention centre.

Road closures were earlier in place and traffic and buses were being diverted away from the intersection of Nelson and Wellesley streets.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Firefighters tend to the roof of the SkyCity convention centre.

Nelson St resident Trish, who did not want her surname published, said she saw “quite big flames” and “black smoke pouring out” from near the top of the building as she was driving home.

“We looked at each other and said ‘oh my goodness, it’s on fire again’,” referring to the devastating blaze at the convention centre in October 2019.

Staff at East restaurant across the road from the convention centre had not seen any smoke or flames coming from the site.

The New Zealand International Convention Centre is under construction and is expected to be complete in 2024.

The build has faced lengthy delays since the days-long fire in 2019.

An investigation later found the fire was accidentally started when a waterproof membrane being fitted to the roof was "momentarily exposed" to a worker's gas torch.