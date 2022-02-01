Surf lifesavers make 150% more rescues over Auckland Anniversary than in 2021

Stay away from rocks and rips at the beach over summer, surf lifesavers say. (Video first published in November 2019.)

Surf lifeguards in the northern region of New Zealand performed 150 per cent more “preventable” rescues this long weekend than the previous Auckland Anniversary holiday.

The number of people rescued on Auckland Anniversary weekend 2021 was 17 – this year, that spiked to 42.

Chief executive of Surf Life Saving Northern Region Matt Williams said with more people engaging in water activities, some increase in rescues is to be expected.

The amount of Kiwis needing to be rescued by surf lifesavers has increased by 150 per cent this Auckland Anniversary weekend.

“If you look at the last 30 to 40 years, there weren’t many people in the water. But as water sports become more affordable and trendy, everyone is swimming, boogie boarding or paddling,” Williams said.

“We want everyone to enjoy the coastline, but we want people to be doing it safely.”

On the first day of the long weekend, west coast beaches Muriwai and Te Henga (Bethells Beach) performed “mass rescues”. The team at Muriwai rescued four people and five at Te Henga.

Northern Region beaches were slightly busier on January 30, with more than 10 assists – which is when lifeguards remove a person from a dangerous situation – throughout the region.

One troubling rescue occurred at Whāngarei Heads, where a 16-year-old male was caught in a hole, and brought to the shore by the team in an inflatable rescue boat.

The team at Whāngarei Heads also performed a “mass assist” when a group of 8-year-old boogie boarders became stuck in a rip.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Surf lifesavers are urging beach-goers in the Auckland region to swim between the flags for the rest of summer 2022.

Sadly, one man died on January 30, when he collapsed at Long Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

“At 2.40pm, the lifeguards at Long Bay were alerted by a member of the public to a man who had collapsed... CPR was performed, but he could not be resuscitated,” a spokesperson for Surf Life Saving Northern Region said.

January 31 was “much busier” all across the northern region compared to the previous weekend, due to the “fantastic weather”.

The region also saw a total of 17 assists on the last day of the long weekend, and a further 16 rescues.

With Waitangi Day and another long weekend approaching, surf lifeguards are asking people to keep in mind some key beach safety messages.

This includes always swimming between the flags, keeping an eye out for rips, and always remembering to slip, slop, slap and wrap.

Williams said that although the number of Kiwis getting into trouble in the water is increasing every year, this didn’t have to be the case.

“The growing amount of people in the water is leading to a spike in drownings, but there doesn’t need to be that spike,” Williams said.

”Planning your trip to the beach is the most important thing, as well as using common sense before getting in the water.”