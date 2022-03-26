Rhino euthanised at Auckland Zoo after sudden illness

In this episode of KEA Kids News, we meet some cute animals born at Auckland Zoo. Also, we hear from a scientist who discovered a coral skyscraper under the sea.

Auckland Zoo staff are “deeply saddened” after the death of their male rhino Inkosi.

Last weekend the 20-year-old African white rhino suddenly became extremely lethargic and stopped eating.

The vet team carried out a full examination under general anaesthetic and results indicated Inkosi had signs of kidney failure.

Treatment early in the week failed to improve Inkosi's condition and when further tests showed continued deterioration, the decision was made on Wednesday to euthanise him.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Inkosi, 20, was euthanised on Wednesday after sudden kidney failure.

The specialist team who care for the rhino herd at the zoo said Inkosi was “very gentle and friendly, loved a mud wallow, especially in the rain, always enjoyed a good scratch”.

“Inkosi is a big loss to the Zoo and to the rhino programme, and he’ll be greatly missed.”

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Inkosi the male white African rhino of Auckland Zoo loved a mud wallow, especially in the rain.

A post-mortem examination was performed and while tests are ongoing, initial findings confirmed severe kidney failure and abnormal changes in Inkosi’s intestinal tract.

The remaining herd consists of three other rhinos including young calf Nylah and her mother Jamila who is due to give birth this spring.

This Auckland Zoo had seen its share of ups and down recently, earlier this month the zoo mourned the death of female orangutan Wanita.

But last week they were able to celebrate the birth of a Bornean orangutan.