One person dies after van falls down ditch near Wellsford

A person has died after their van fell down a bank near Wellsford on Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Run Rd, Tapora north of Auckland just before 1.30pm on Saturday.

Police confirmed the sole occupant of the van died at the scene.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.