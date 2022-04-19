South Auckland foodbank chief exec resigns, QC to investigate employee claims

Darryl Evans has often championed the causes of those struggling to get by in society.

Outspoken social justice advocate Darryl Evans has resigned from a south Auckland food bank amid an investigation into workplace behaviour.

Evans, who has been at the Māngere Budgeting Services Trust since 2004, stepped down as chief executive after Radio New Zealand outlined allegations by former employees to the trust and Evans about his management style.

In the time since the allegations were made, Evans resigned, citing poor health, according to board chair Alistaire Hall​.

The board has also hired a Queen’s Counsel to investigate the allegations made against the now former chief executive.

Evans did not respond to a request for comment regarding his departure from the trust.

Public Service Association union organiser Simon Oosterman said he had been in touch with some of the employees about their time at the trust.

He said while he couldn’t share the nature of the complaints made about Evans, it was good to see that the board was taking the situation seriously, by hiring a QC to investigate.

But he said some employees had been unwilling to go public with their story because they were worried about the effect it might have on their careers.

He said that although Evans often championed the rights of those struggling most in society, the board of the trust would not commit to paying staff a living wage on an ongoing basis.

“It concerns me that these issues seem to have been going on for some time,” he said.

“[These workers] shouldn’t have to be in a situation where they are working to support a community but aren't able to support themselves,” he said.

Yet he said the investigation was an opportunity for the organisation to make positive changes and support those who worked tirelessly for the community.

Neither Evans nor the trust’s board responded to requests for comment by publication.