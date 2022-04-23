More Aucklanders win big in Saturday night Lotto draw

Two Aucklanders are the fourth and fifth from the city to win big in Lotto’s first division this month, each taking home $500,000.

Two Aucklanders have won $500,000 each in Lotto’s Saturday night draw.

The first division-winning tickets were sold at Countdown Manukau City Mall in Auckland, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

These are the fourth and fifth Aucklanders to win big in Lotto’s first division this month.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $10 million.

READ MORE:

* Three Aucklanders win more than $1m on Lotto so far this month

* West Auckland magazine shop sells second winning Lotto ticket in a month

* Auckland couple wake up to an $8.5m Lotto Powerball win

* $8.5 million Lotto prize won in Auckland, third Powerball win this year for city



Meanwhile, three Strike players from Auckland, Napier and Marlborough will also be celebrating after winning $66,667 with Strike Four.

The winning Strike tickets were sold at Clendon Postshop Lotto, Paper Plus Napier and on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ app.