It's NZ Music Month, here's what three iconic venues look like now

The Kings Arms might have gone, but the memories remain.

Tāmaki Makaurau is a city with a long music history. A rowdy night where everyone came together to boogie is most likely a memory many of you have.

But what were once beacons of the Auckland music scene - places that hosted many bands and artists that are now considered legends - are now skeletons of what they once were, or are no longer standing.

Here, we have a look back at three legendary venues that no longer exist other than in the detailed music history of Aotearoa.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Venues that were once beacons of the Auckland music scene, are now skeletons of what they once were, or are no longer standing.

The Gluepot

The Gluepot, officially known as the Ponsonby Club Hotel, was opened in 1937.

From the 1960s through to the mid-1970s the tavern’s acts catered primarily to a Māori and Pasifika audience, reflective of the Ponsonby area’s demographics at the time.

Staff photographer/Stuff Ponsonby’s ‘The Gluepot’ closed its doors in 1994. The site was classed as a class one heritage building.

Artists and comedians like The Radars, Prince Tui Teka and Billy T. James were notable regulars.

By the early 1980s however, the venue had changed, with more Pākehā bands appearing, and a larger emphasis placed on rock music.

The Gluepot became a rowdy place, where numerous New Zealand bands played and attended at the venue.

BRUCE CLARKE/Stuff The Gluepot is now a mix of apartments, retail outlets and offices.

Hello Sailor, Dragon, Citizen Band, Th' Dudes, Mi-Sex, Toy Love, The Screaming Meemees, The Chills, The Verlaines, Straitjacket Fits, The Clean, and Snappe all became regulars.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger also played a free gig at the venue.

When The Enemy, precursor to new wave and punk band Toy Love, played The Gluepot in 1978, frontman Chris Knox slashed his arms with a broken bottle and wandered among the small crowd displaying his wounds for apparently no reason at all.

The Gluepot closed on Labour Day 1994, and the building gained a Category II listing from Heritage New Zealand that same year, owing to its importance to the history of New Zealand music.

Although it’s now occupied by retailers, apartments and offices, the building still stands on 348 Ponsonby Road.

Kings Arms Tavern

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Kings Arms Tavern closed permanently in 2018.

The Kings Arms Tavern was located at 59 France Street, Newton, and was another iconic venue in the Auckland music scene.

A regular spot for Tāmaki-based student radio station 95bFM, the venue attracted both young and old throughout its lifespan.

This was alongside artists and bands such as bFM’s Stinky Jim and Beirut.

Google Maps/Supplied The Kings Arms has since been turned into apartments.

During a Datsuns performance, American bands The Strokes and Kings of Leon popped in to watch.

The Kings Arms closed its doors for good on February 29 2018, and has since been demolished and turned into apartments.

Music Journalist Graham Reid said while he was aware that people needed places to live, particularly amidst the housing crisis, it was sad as young bands had lost a “middle venue” like the Kings Arms.

Supplied During a Datsuns performance at the Kings Arms, American bands The Strokes and Kings of Leon popped in to watch. (File photo)

“Young artists and bands coming through don’t have a middle ground. Let's say between the Wine Cellar and Powerstation. The Wine Cellar, good though it is, doesn’t hold a lot of people, and then if you take that step up, where do you play after that if you’re not big enough to fill the Powerstation?”

Mainstreet Cabaret

getty images/Stuff Legendary bands like Split Enz appeared at Mainstreet Cabaret.

Mainstreet Cabaret hosted countless Kiwi bands such as Split Enz, the Dance Exponents and Hello Sailor before they made it to the big leagues.

It was also the New Zealand launching pad for revolutionary sounds from overseas, including New Order and Siouxsie and the Banshees in the 1970s and 80s.

Reid said while venues such as Mainstreet Cabaret, Kings Arms Tavern and Gluepot were “toilets”, they were also more than just buildings.

“It’s not about the layout or how hard it is to get to the bar. It’s about what seeps into the walls, the history of the place, that’s what makes a venue,” he said.

Google Maps/Supplied The site of the former Mainstreet Cabaret, at 500 Queen Street, is now occupied by the Mercure Hotel.

“You went to the Kings Arms, you struggled to get to the bar on really busy nights, people talked and a lot of noise was made, but that was the atmosphere.

“Venues exist beyond the four walls.

The former site of Mainstreet Cabaret, at 500 Queen Street, is now home to the Mercure Hotel.