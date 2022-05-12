'We could have been killed': Moment car smashes through school doors into family caught on camera

CCTV video shows when a car crashed into a building in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore, injuring three people on April 19.

Three weeks after two children and their mother were bowled over by a car inside a classroom, the family has spoken of their near-death ordeal.

Angela Choi was dropping her children, aged 7 and 9, at the Promise School holiday programme in Browns Bay on April 19 when a car ploughed into the building.

It smashed through a set of glass doors, hitting Choi and her two children, and dragged Choi under the wheels.

The incident was captured on a security camera, revealing how lucky the family were to walk away from it.

“We could have been killed,” Choi said.

“My little one fainted, and she didn’t breathe for a minute. Her face went black and her lips went purple. In that moment I thought she had died.

“We were standing right in front of the entrance. She just drove through the window glass into all of us.

“If it did crash into the wall, I would have died. I was under the car, and I was dragged down in front of the tyre.”

A witness previously said they believed the driver had been trying to park their car and had hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

One of Choi’s children was hospitalised with a broken ankle and the other with a concussion. Both were discharged a few days later and are now back at school full-time.

Three people were injured after a car drove through a glass window at a Promise School holiday programme in Browns Bay.

“They were so happy to be back because they were so depressed at home. There is nothing to do,” Choi said.

However, Choi’s life has been put on hold as she suffers the effects of a debilitating concussion injury.

“If I walk around, my headache comes back. I haven’t been seen by the concussion clinic yet. Why is that? They don’t call me. And if I call them, it’s 30 minutes of waiting time. Last time they hung up on me.

“I’m the one suffering, and I have to be the one knocking on all the doors to get the right support. I think this is nonsense,” Choi said.

Brain injury specialist Alice Theadom

Brain injury specialist Alice Theadom said some concussions can take years to heal, if the right help is not received.

“Some people recover in a few hours. Some in a few days or weeks. If they don't get the help they need, it will take a few years,” Theadom said.

“It can impact people’s ability to function in everyday life several years after these so-called mild injuries. They are mild in terms of diagnosis, not in terms of impact,” she said.

The family’s daily life has changed significantly since the event.

Choi is unable to drive her kids to school and has hired a helper for the work she is unable to do around the house.

“The whole family was damaged,” Choi said.

Choi said she wants the driver to face consequences.

“[The driver] has to lose her driver’s licence,” Choi said.

Police said they are investigating the incident.