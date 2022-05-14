Future of Miss Russia NZ pageant uncertain as venue pulls out

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

The future of a Miss Russia NZ pageant scheduled to be held in Auckland ​is uncertain following Alexandra Park’s withdrawal of their venue offer.

There have been calls for the cancellation of the July 30 event since February, and its critics were told on Thursday that Alexandra Park will no longer host the event.

“We are very strongly in support of the Ukrainian community. Unfortunately the catering company involved took the booking last year before all of the atrocities currently happening. Once they realised what the event was all about, they immediately cancelled it,” vice president and acting chief executive of Alexandra Park, Rod Croon, said in an email to interested parties.

Croon confirmed to Stuff it would not host the event.

It is unclear whether the event will go ahead at a different venue, but the details of the event remain on eventfinda.co.nz and there have been no updates posted on the Miss Russia NZ Facebook group.

READ MORE:

* Russian band set to rock Auckland for Ukraine charity gig

* Russian opera singer to take the stage in support of Ukraine

* 'A battlefield of losses and gains': Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks on Ukraine



Russian-New Zealander Elena Nikiforova​, who moved to New Zealand 20 years ago, has been the driving force behind calls to cancel the pageant.

“In light of the war in Ukraine, any entertainment event that promotes Russian state symbols and flags will be highly disrespectful, insensitive and offensive to the people of Ukraine, whose innocent civilians – including children – are getting murdered by the same army that is carrying those symbols,” Nikiforova​ said.

Supplied Elena Nikiforova is calling on the Miss Russia NZ pageant to be cancelled.

“I believe holding such an event would be insulting to the Ukrainian community, harmful to the reputation of the Russian community and upsetting to the New Zealand community at large.”

Nikiforova​ wrote an open letter pressing organisers, sponsors and Alexandra Park to remove their support of the pageant.

By May 11 the letter had been signed by over 510 people.

Nikiforova​ is particularly concerned about comments made by Miss Russia NZ event organiser Olga Ovsyannikova​, also a Russian-New Zealander.

Olga Ovsyannikova​ did not respond to requests for comment.

Ovsyannikova​ has previously reportedly stated that she is “neutral” to the war. She was reported saying she believed western media reports about the invasion of Ukraine were misleading and wrong.

SUPPLIED Kate Turska moved to New Zealand 16 years ago but was born and raised in Sloviansk, Ukraine.

Acting as spokesperson for Mahi for Ukraine, Ukrainian-born Kate Turska, said that any claim to neutrality in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a façade.

“Neutrality can’t exist in times like these – you’re either for the war or you’re against it.”

Ovsyannikova​ had pledged to donate all proceeds from the pageant to the Heart-to-Heart Foundation.

Foundation founder Ksenia Trifonova said that the foundation “helps the people who are least socially secure in the war situation”. She had not been informed of a cancellation.

“I’m very upset that there’s a war in Ukraine. It’s a terrible situation. It’s not good for the peaceful way to have conflict like this,” she said.