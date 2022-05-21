Scaffolding collapses at luxury Auckland apartments

Scaffolding has collapsed at a luxury apartment building on Auckland’s North Shore overnight.

The scaffolding is understood to have fallen from a swimming pool near the base of The Sentinel tower between Huron St and Northcroft St in Takapuna.

As it fell, the scaffolding smashed glass awnings – leaving a pedestrian courtyard covered in smashed glass - and penetrated the roofs of nearby shops.

The collapse happened overnight, however it was reported to Fire and Emergency NZ around 9.50am on Saturday, shift manager Jordan Barnett said.

Three fire trucks were at the scene to help contractors with the removal of the scaffolding, which was resting atop a small complex of neighbouring shops.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Firefighters are inspecting the scaffolding with an aerial appliance to figure out the best way to remove it.

There were no reports of injuries, Barnett said.

Firefighters closed Huron St so they could assess the situation from an aerial appliance.

Rafael Cabato, who works at nearby Dr Mobiles Limited, said the scaffolding “flew” from The Sentinal.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The scaffolding came to rest a top a neighbouring complex of shops.

“The wind was very, very strong. Luckily nobody got hurt,” he said.

According to MetService, wind speeds on the North Shore ranged between 26kmh and 91kmh between 6pm Friday and 6am Saturday.

Wind gusts in the area prompted the closure of lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge on Friday.

Some of the shops where the scaffolding landed would be closed on Saturday, Cabato said.

The Sentinel's building manager, who declined to give his name, said the scaffolding had been covering the swimming pool which was having work done on it.

He put the incident down to the weather.

“A big strong gust of wind went through and picked it up,” he said.

He expected the incident would be costly, but it was too early to put a figure on it.