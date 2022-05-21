Auckland kayaker rescued after losing paddle to wind

An Auckland kayaker was rescued after losing their paddle in the water on Saturday

A kayaker was rescued from Auckland’s Red Beach after losing their paddle in the water on Saturday afternoon.

A coastguard spokesperson said the wind had caused the kayaker to lose their paddle.

They said the kayaker had drifted 2.5 nautical miles offshore by 2pm.

“Over the course of over an hour, the kayaker drifted east towards Coal Mine Bay and was located by Coastguard Hibiscus Coast at 3.18pm.”

The spokesperson said volunteers returned the uninjured kayaker back to Red Beach.