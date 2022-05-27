Conservation Minister visits Waiheke amidst controversial marina development

It’s a year since Kennedy Point marina construction started and the Protect Pūtiki group was formed. (First published March 9, 2022)

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan has visited Waiheke more than a year since construction began on a marina at Kennedy Point/Pūtiki Bay amidst widespread protest.

Thursday evening’s visit was the first made by Allan since she stepped into the role of Conservation Minister.

Advocacy group Protect Pūtiki, which is against the construction of the marina, had been calling on the Minister for Conservation to visit the island for more than 440 days.

Spokesperson Māia Week (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tūhoe) said before the hui that the group hoped to see work on marina construction stop during what is now Kororā breeding season.

“We believe DOC has the power to step in behind us and go “you know what? Yeah we messed up, what’s happening to the kororā down at Pūtiki Bay is not okay, there should be a stop works in that area,” she said.

During the hui, tensions flared as Waiheke community members expressed their frustration at perceived DOC inaction.

“We write letters to (DOC), and nothing happens. I believe that DOC did not do a good enough job. I believe that through DOC and through Auckland Council, this community has had a lot of hardship,” Protect Pūtiki member Kathryn Ngapo said.

Waiheke resident Therese Hope said she wanted to know what Allan was planning to do next.

“We in Waiheke are seeing (kororā habitats) destroyed daily. How would you like concrete poured into your home where your newborn babies are sleeping?”

“It’s not acceptable. We may well decide its worth the votes of the privileged few, who need to park their luxury boats, but is this really why you chose to go into politics?”

Allan told the crowd the Department of Conservation didn’t submit on the resource consent in 2016 because of underfunding.

“There was one planner, for all of the North Island. Do you know how many applications come in? That was under a previous government ... we now have a whole team of planners who deal with consents,” she said.

“I’m not saying it was right or wrong, its just how it was.”

Allan said although she interrogated DOC on the issue, it was too late to backtrack on the Kennedy Point Marina consent when she got into power.

However, Allan said DOC did not meet her expectations in refusing to hui with the Waiheke community.

“I have an expectation that the department would be on the ground. I understand that they weren’t, I understand that they saw things via cameras that they monitored,” she said.

Allan told the community that despite this, DOC weren’t an organisation of bad people.

“These guys are doing what they can. Do they do it right all the time? No, and we know that,” she said.

DOC could not confirm that a stop work would take place heading into Kororā breeding season.

The community hui comes as it was discovered on Monday that the Department of Conservation was involved in a failed plan to manage kororā (little blue penguins) at the Waiheke marina site.