Police investigating South Auckland shooting

The shooting took place on Gibbs Road, Manurewa.

Police are continuing enquiries into a shooting in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police attended the scene just after midnight on Gibbs Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said they were still awake as they heard the shots.

“I heard like four or five bangs initially, and I sat up because I thought it was a car backfiring. Then there was a pause for about five or ten seconds,” the neighbour said.

“Then there were 10 consecutive bangs, and they sounded like gunshots.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A neighbour said the street is usually quiet with little to no trouble.

“Nothing like that has happened around here before.”

Police are also investigating reports of a gun being presented during a fight in Manukau on Sunday morning.

Police were called around 4am, after a small group of people were fighting on Clist Crescent and someone reportedly pulled out a gun, but did not fire it.

Further enquiries into the incident are underway, a police spokesperson said.