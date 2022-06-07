Emergency services attending fire on 25th floor of Auckland's PwC building

Emergency services attended a fire on the 25th floor of the PwC building in Auckland’s CBD on Tuesday night.

Seven fire trucks responded to the electrical fire that started just after 9pm.

Police were notified of the fire just after 9pm and were managing traffic so that emergency services could respond.

Fire and Emergency Shift Manager Josh Pennefather said about 28 firefighters were at the site.

The fire had since been contained, he said.