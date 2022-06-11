Two Lotto players win $500,000 each

Powerball has rolled over to a substantial $8m.

Two Lotto players in Auckland and Bay of Plenty have each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning First Division tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday night.

Customers can check their tickets in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.