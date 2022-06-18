Auckland Mayoral candidate assaulted near his Blockhouse Bay home

Auckland Mayoral candidate Craig Lord said he was assaulted in a random attack outside his Blockhouse Bay home

Warning: This story contains graphic content that may be distressing for some readers.

Auckland mayoral contender Craig Lord and his son have suffered minor injuries after a random attack near their Blockhouse Bay home on Saturday afternoon.

Lord said he was assaulted while looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided with a power pole in front of his house.

He said he watched the car speed down his street, and lose control, before sideswiping a parked car, and hitting a power pole.

I was walking knocking on doors trying to find the owner of the car when the man came running up the drive-way at me, he said.

“I asked if it was his car. He responded with a swing.”

Lord said he and his son alongside two neighbours held the man down until the police arrived.

Police removed the man from the scene, Lord said.

“We helped them get the cuffs on him, and eventually he was taken away. It took some work.”

Lord and his son had gone to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

He had a possible concussion, and would have to have stitches.

supplied/Stuff Lord said he was assaulted while looking for the driver of a vehicle that collided with a power pole in front of his house.

His 20-year-old son was also injured in the incident with possible cracked ribs, he said.

“We are doing fine, it will just be a long wait inside the A and E.”

A second-time mayoral contender, Craig Lord finished a distant third in 2019 behind Phil Goff and runner-up John Tamihere, a result which encouraged him to run again.

The Auckland mayoral election will take place on October 8.