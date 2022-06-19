Body found on Auckland beach, believed to be missing person

Police have found a body on Bucklands beach, a day after a person went missing when a boat overturned nearby.

There were three people on board the boat when it capsized at 8pm on Saturday. Two made it to shore, but one person was unaccounted for.

Although the formal identification process is yet to be completed, police believe a body found on Bucklands beach on Sunday belongs to the missing person who they have been searching for.

Police said they were now conducting enquires on behalf of the coroner and support was being provided to the families of those involved in the incident.