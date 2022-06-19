BB guns uncovered after Auckland mall firearms scare, six people arrested

Fire and Emergency are at the scene on SH1 near Mt Pleasant and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Six people in Auckland have been taken in custody after police received a report that a person with firearms was at Westfield Glenfield about 8pm on Sunday.

Police said they recovered BB guns after intending the incident.

“A group of youths were located in vehicles in the underground carpark and received warnings in relation to the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

“The mall made the decision to go into lockdown while the incident was dealt with.”