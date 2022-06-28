Witness saw 'very large fireballs' explode from industrial fire in Auckland

The Penrose industrial fire could be seen from Auckland's One Tree Hill at about 2am on Tuesday.

A fire at an industrial building in Penrose, central Auckland, broke out in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

More than 100 firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the fire, which was releasing toxic smoke.

Residents in three suburbs were warned to stay indoors with windows closed as wind carried the smoke west and south, but this warning was lifted by 8am.

A witness described seeing “very large fireballs” coming from the fire at about 2am and heard explosions from Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill, about 4km away.

The fire created a plume of potentially toxic smoke, which carried by the wind over Onehunga, Māngere Bridge and Favona.

Adam Holland, 31, spotted the fire while he was walking his dog on Maungakiekie/One Tree Hill at 2am.

“I was thinking that can’t be steam – it was too high and black and acrid.

“There were explosions. They looked like very large fireballs. I was up One Tree Hill and could hear them from there,” he said.

Lindsay Hannaford/Supplied The smoke plume could be seen from Seacliffe Rd in Hillsborough at 3.30am on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire at Hitech​ Disposals in Neilson St at 1.55am on Tuesday.

According to its website, the business provides secure waste disposal services for documents, products and equipment.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Fire and Emergency still had a heavy presence in the area around 8am.

The fire has now been contained but, at its peak, more than 100 firefighters were involved in containing and extinguishing the blaze.

Breakfast Witnesses said explosions could be heard in the early hours of Tuesday, June 28.

Residents received an emergency text alert warning them to stay indoors at about 5.30am.

A second text alert went out to residents in the area at 7.50am telling them that the “smoke cloud has dissipated and the immediate threat [has] now passed”.

St John Ambulance confirmed no one was injured.

Mountain View School has closed for the day and Waterlea Primary School delayed opening until 10am on Tuesday, after receiving the warning of toxic smoke.

Fire and Emergency still had a heavy presence in the area around 8am as firefighters moved in and out of the fire ground.

Plumes of smoke could be seen intermittently rising as hoses were used to dampen down hot spots.

Smoke could be smelled more than a kilometre away as the early morning wind pushed it along. Traffic was backed up in all directions as parts of roads were closed for emergency service access only.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Fire crews dampen down a large industrial fire in Penrose that broke out during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Brad Mosby said firefighters had done well to control the fire, but there were unknown substances in the building creating a potentially toxic smoke plume.

"Our firefighters did a really good job to contain the fire spread in the building,” Mosby said.

"To start with, the smoke was going straight up, but the wind is now taking it across Onehunga, Māngere Bridge and Favona, so we’re asking residents to keep their windows shut and stay inside if possible this morning.

"We would also advise people to stay away from the Neilson St area of Penrose," he said.

Neilson St has been reopened. Waka Kotahi Transport Agency advised motorists to expect delays.

Police will be liaising with Fire and Emergency to ascertain the circumstances of the fire.

Workers at Hitech Disposals have been told they cannot enter the property while fire investigations are carried out.