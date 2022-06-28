Bride finds wedding items in op shop after package sent to wrong address

Devonport couple, Danni and Tyler Barnes lost items from their wedding after NZ Post delivered their package to the wrong address.

A newlywed couple have been left “praying to the social media gods” after NZ Post delivered a package containing items from their wedding to the wrong address.

Danni and Tyler Barnes, both 31, have turned to TikTok in a last-ditch attempt to track down the contents of the package.

Although Danni was born and raised in the UK, she moved to New Zealand in 2019 to be with her Kiwi partner, Tyler.

When the couple officially tied the knot in April 2021, Danni’s friends and family were unable to travel to New Zealand because of border restrictions, so in April this year the couple travelled to Derbyshire, UK, for a bigger wedding celebration.

Following the party, Danni packaged up a number of items from the celebration – including wedding photographs, a guestbook signed by everyone who attended, and her wedding bag, as well as other more general clothing items – and sent them back to her home on Auckland’s North Shore.

She never saw the contents of the box, which she estimates to be worth more than $2000, again.

Four weeks after sending the package, Danni received a photograph by NZ Post of the box on a doorstep with a message saying it had been successfully delivered.

“That was all well and good, but it wasn’t our door,” she said. “From there, Tyler and I ran around like headless chickens trying to find the package.

“We looked around at other similarly named roads in Auckland, we looked at Google Maps for similar looking doors, we tried everything we could think of”.

It was only when Tyler tried knocking on the door of a house three roads over, however, that the Barnes’ got their first hint as to where the box had gone.

“The gentleman who answered the door said he had indeed received the parcel, but that he’d long since given the items away to charity and couldn’t remember where or when. We were absolutely dumfounded.”

Danni has since found three of her belongings in St Margaret’s Presbyterian Op Shop in Belmont.

“As I was looking around, I suddenly spotted one of my dresses… And then one of my scarfs… And then a jigsaw puzzle we had made of a picture of our engagement, and I just thought who on earth is going to want to buy that?!”

supplied The parcel included the couples wedding guestbook which they say was “invaluable”.

However, the woman who worked in St Margaret’s did not remember seeing any of the other more sentimental items from the package, leaving Danni wondering whether her belongings had been split up.

In particular, Danni and Tyler are still looking for the guestbook that was signed by everyone at their wedding and that contains pictures of the day.

“I’ve accepted most of the clothes from the package will be gone, but the guestbook is invaluable to us. There’s just no way we can recreate that. All we can do now is pray to the social media gods”.

Although Danni’s TikTok has now reached over 115,000 views, the hunt for the remainder of the package – including the guestbook – continues.

When asked about the incident, a spokesperson for NZ Post said they wished to “sincerely apologise”.

“Unfortunately, it appears we have incorrectly delivered the couple’s parcel.

“We acknowledge that Danni and Tyler have not received the service from us that we pride ourselves on and we are currently working with them directly to resolve this situation.”