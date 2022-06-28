Body believed to be of missing 91-year-old found in Greenhithe, North Shore

Harold Barwell, 90, had been missing from his home in Greenhithe since Sunday evening.

Police searching for a North Shore man who has been missing since Sunday have found a body near the shoreline in the Greenhithe area.

Harold Barwell was reported missing from his home in Greenhithe, in Auckland’s North Shore, on the evening of June 26.

The body was discovered Monday. A police spokesperson said formal identification was yet to be completed, but police believed it was the 91-year-old.

His death had been referred to the Coroner.

Police extended their condolences to Barwell’s family and friends.