Four arrests made over Friday's stabbing at WestCity mall, Auckland

Victims are now recovering well after Friday's stabbing at WestCity mall in Auckland.

Four people have been arrested after stabbing at WestCity Waitākere mall in Auckland’s Henderson on Friday last week.

Aged 14, 15, 19 and 25, all four have been charged with multiple offences, including wounding with intent possession of offensive weapons and assault.

Search warrants were carried out in three West Auckland addresses. All four people are due to appear before Waitākere Youth Court on Thursday afternoon.

Two people, aged 14 and 19, were injured during last week’s incident.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said emergency services arrived at 3.30pm and took a person with “serious injuries” to Starship Children’s Hospital.

On Monday, police confirmed a second person also received injuries from a stab wound.

“Further inquiries revealed there were two victims who sustained injuries from stab wounds. The second victim’s injuries were moderate, and both are recovering well,” said Megan Goldie, detective senior sergeant.

Police said both victims were at home and are recovering well.