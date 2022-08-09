Power restored to about 17,000 homes after outage in west Auckland

Large chunks of Hobsonville point are without power on Tuesday night.

About 17,000 homes were without power around Hobsonville Point, and some surrounding suburbs, after a power outage hit the area around 7.30pm Tuesday.

Just before 9pm all power had been restored to the affected homes, with Vector supplying power to customers from other locations, according to a Transpower spokesperson.

Hobsonville, Hobsonville Point, Westgate and River Head areas were all affected by the outage, they said

“We have got crews on there way at the moment”, they said.

Outages were reported in the area from 7.34pm, according to Vector outages.

Just after 7pm there was a crash involving a vehicle and a power pole on Wisely Rd, but it isn’t certain that the incident caused the outage, police say.

Earlier in the day, in the same area, a truck crashed, flipped over and slid down a bank into a house. Early indications were that there were no serious injuries, but there was some damage to the property.

Local Greg Torchia said it was lucky that nobody was seriously hurt.