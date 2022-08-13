Stolen golf cart driven across course at Auckland's Gulf Harbour Country Club

A stolen golf cart was taken for a ride in Gulf Harbour on Tuesday.

Five people were apprehended by police after a golf cart was taken for a joyride in Auckland’s Gulf Harbour.

Police responded to reports of a theft at Gulf Harbour Country Club – which boasts one of New Zealand’s top golf courses – on Tuesday afternoon.

Police on Friday confirmed one of the group had been charged with “unlawfully gets into a vehicle,” and is due to appear in the Youth Court.

Stuff understands offenders commandeered a privately owned golf cart at the Gulf Harbour Country Club, which belonged to club members playing the fifth hole.

The buggy was driven off the designated pathway, which saw its wheels cause some damage to wet winter turf.

Peter Spiers, general manager of the Gulf Harbour Country Club, said “damage to the course was minimal”.

“We have no official comment except for the police and the member whose cart it was are dealing with the situation,” Spiers added.

A local resident, who did not wish to be named, sent Stuff a photo of the damage to the course and said he saw the offenders in the vicinity of the golf course.

“I heard them outside (and) saw them stash the cart, then head towards hole one,” he said.

“I went out front to see if they were trying to shoot through onto the road, then noticed them walking back past my house up towards Lagoon View Drive (and) Alec Craig Way.”