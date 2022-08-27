Auckland SkyCity workers stop work, call for better pay

Food and beverage workers at SkyCity Hamilton went on strike at midnight in what union Unite says is the first workplace strike of 2022 anywhere in the world.

SkyCity workers in Auckland have stopped working, as they fight for better pay conditions.

Unite Union members who work at SkyCity Auckland walked off the job at 6pm and have begun picketing in front of the casino, calling for the living wage.

Unite Union advocate Mike Treen said it was a “disgrace” that SkyCity was the only major hotel employer in the industry refusing to pay the living wage.

The minimum wage is $21.20 an hour and the living wage is $23.65.

“Their current pay offer of between 4-6% for 90% of staff is well below inflation so is effectively a pay cut,” he said.

"It is also disgraceful that on the company's 25th anniversary staff who started on day one are paid the same hourly rate as those just starting at the company for the same job.”

Treen said there were almost zero awards for service. It's time for workers to get their fair share, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland SkyCity workers are calling for the living wage.

"The company may have lost a few million dollars last year but they have a virtual licence to print money and have rewarded shareholders will several billion dollars over the last few decades.”

In January, workers at SkyCity's Hamilton casino walked off the job asking for a pathway to a living wage, and pay parity with colleagues in Auckland.

It was the first workplace strike of the year.

Unite organiser Joe Carolan​ said the pandemic had led to huge changes in how people worked, and hospitality workers were no longer willing to work long hours without living wages.

The strike involved around 40 workers, most in their 20s, and most of whom had only recently unionised, Carolan said.

A SkyCity spokesperson said as of 6pm, there were about 20 people on the picket line, and the strike was not expected to disrupt the delivery of services.

In a statement SkyCity said it was “disappointed” Unite had decided to strike, and encouraged them to return to negotiations.

SkyCity was committed to finding a resolution, and had been scheduled to meet with Unite this Thursday, the statement said.

“We are focused on a positive outcome for all employees, which reflects the challenging economic conditions due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic including the closure of SkyCity Auckland for over 100 days.”

As negotiations were ongoing they could not comment on the details of the wage offer. They said they had brought forward wage increases for non-union employees, who made up 70% of the workforce.