A police spokesperson was unsure how many people had been injured.

Several people have been injured in a crash in Auckland’s Red Beach.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whangaparoa Road, about 7.30pm on Saturday, a police spokesperson said.

Whangaparoa Road remained partially blocked. The road would be re-opened once the vehicles were towed, the spokesperson said.

St John have been contacted for comment.