Person hospitalised after single-car crash in south Auckland

One person was treated by St John ambulance and taken to hospital in a serious condition. (File photo)

A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single-car crash in Auckland’s Karaka in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fire and Emergency and St John ambulance were called to the crash on Weri Rd about 12.15am.

One patient was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, St John reported.

Three fire trucks from Papakura and Manurewa attended the incident for an hour until the scene was cleared.

Police were advised of the crash but not of any serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.