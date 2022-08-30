Auckland Michael Hill jewellery store raided overnight, thieves hit by fog cannons

A video captured on the North Shore shows offenders break into and rob a local jewellery store in broad daylight in June.

An Auckland jewellery store has been struck by thieves in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Michael Hill store on Queen St shortly after 3am, where offenders smashed a window to enter the premises.

They were, however, forced to flee after the stores fog cannon activated.

It is not clear, at this stage, what was stolen from the store, a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland jeweller facing $200k clean-up bill after store 'destroyed' in burglary

* Three jewellery stores raided at Hamilton shopping complex

* Pascoes hit by second jewellery heist in seven days in Auckland break-in



Two vehicles were seen leaving the scene but were found abandoned in the surrounding area.

The incident comes days after the jewellery franchise announced it was “significantly” beefing up security measures at its Auckland stores after a string of robberies and break-ins over the past year.

Stores in both Newmarket and Takapuna were targeted on August 23.

Police said offenders walked away with stolen items in Newmarket, but did not manage to steal anything from the Takapuna branch.

On June 16 two people broke into Michael Hill Takapuna in broad daylight about 4.20pm.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Michael Hill jewellers in Auckland have been hit by a spate of robberies over the past year. (File photo).

A video of the robbery showed a man wearing a black hoodie breaking the glass window, grabbing items and then running to a getaway car.

Two West Auckland houses were searched the day after the incident and police recovered stolen property. A 20-year-old man was charged with receiving stolen property.

Over the past year, Michael Hill stores in Westgate Mall, Botany Town Centre, Pukekohe and St Lukes Mall have all been hit. Stores in Auckland’s CBD, Henderson and Albany had also been targeted.

Peter Meecham Michael Hill board chairman, Rob Fyfe told Stuff last week the company was “deeply concerned” with the number of security incidents at the branches.

Last week Michael hill board chairperson Rob Fyfe said the company was “deeply concerned” with the number of incidents at its branches.

“Our primary focus is on supporting our staff and customers caught up in these incidents,” he said in a statement.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz