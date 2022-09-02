The four plastic-wrapped cables holding a 22 million litre pipe on a cliff edge

The pipe is being held from slipping off the edge of a bank above a valley in the Waitākere Ranges.

Four plastic-wrapped cables are responsible for holding a pipe that transports nearly a million litres of Auckland’s drinking water an hour, suspending it on the edge of a cliff in the Waitākere Ranges.

In 2021, the earth beneath the pipe was swept away during a landslide, leaving it perched at the edge of a steep valley and vulnerable to collapse.

The pipe carries an average of 22 million litres of water a day between the Upper Nihotupu Dam and the Huia treatment plant.

Quick-thinking technicians from Watercare secured it with cables, which was only meant to be a temporary fix.

READ MORE:

* Auckland flooding: Landslips, sediment close West Auckland dam

* Watercare recommissions disused dam as part of Auckland’s drought recovery

* Auckland drought: Why floating desalination plants got the thumbs down



Watercare manager James Talbot said the slip happened when a storm dumped 260ml of water in a single night, causing widespread damage in August 2021.

Talbot said the pipe itself was not damaged and there were no houses directly beneath.

The Upper Nihotupu Dam supplies about 4% of Auckland’s water, or 20,000 houses’ worth.

It has a total capacity of 2.2 billion litres.

WaterCare The lower Nihotupu dam is one of 10 dams within the Auckland region.

Auckland’s dams reached capacity for the first time in five years in August and water has been flowing through the Upper Nihotupu Dam’s gates.

The area has also suffered numerous slips in recent months with Auckland being lashed by high rainfall.

Nearby Laingholm Drive was temporarily closed due to a slip and a footpath broke apart in Titirangi.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The Upper Nihotupu Dam, pictured, sits at the top of the valley where the pipe runs.

Talbot said crews checked the integrity of the pipe each week and Watercare planned to “fix the slip” in the summer.

Talbot assured the public the pipe was “secure and operational” in the meantime.

However, if it were to break, it would not be the first time a pipe had burst at the dam.

In 2011, a leak in a 600mm mains pipe triggered a slip which took out a 15-metre section of land around the pipe as well as the track for the famed “Rainforest Express” tram.

The tram track followed the pipe down the valley and through a tunnel down to West Auckland. The tram and the dam were built in 1923.

The tram was operated as a tourist attraction until Watercare closed it in 2014 following a series of incidents.

Julian Raethel/Stuff Children aboard the Rainforest Express before it closed in 2013. The water pipe can be seen to the left of the image.

The death knell was in 2013 when a major landslide damaged the track.

At that time, Watercare said an independent geotechnical report had identified 20 at-risk sites across the tramline, nine of which it said posed a “significant risk” to public safety.

It said that works to reduce the cost to an acceptable level of risk would cost more than $11 million.